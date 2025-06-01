'Stranger Things' season 5 to be released in three parts, with finale debuting on New Year's Eve

Stranger Things 5 officially has a release date – three of them, to be exact.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix hit will air in three parts, with the first four episodes debuting November 26; the next three episodes dropping on Christmas Day, December 25; and the final episode streaming on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Each volume will release at 5 p.m. PT.

The news was revealed during Netflix's fan event Tudum 2025, along with a new teaser for season five. The teaser mixes footage from previous seasons with some quick glimpses of the new episodes, ending with a shot of Noah Schnapp's Will Byers screaming "Run!" as he faces an unknown horror.

A synopsis for season five says the episodes pick up in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins dealing with the aftermath of the opening of the Rifts and our group of heroes uniting to find and kill Vecna.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” the synopsis reads. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

