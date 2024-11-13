'Strength and honor': Airbnb inviting would-be warriors to the Colosseum for the ultimate 'Gladiator' experience

While Airbnbs are usually synonymous with cozy getaways, a new Icons experience from the homeshare company will let guests follow in the footsteps of the legendary Roman gladiators.

Set at the actual place where countless epic battles took place, the Colosseum in Rome, and naturally tied into the release of Gladiator II, the ad copy teases that "for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies."

It continues, "Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle."

The site continues, "The patron will meet you at the Colosseum after sunset and lead you inside. Whether you emerge from this night victor or vanquished, know this – your eyes will embrace a sight not oft seen," and "savor the symphony of swords and shields as seasoned gladiators engage in a thrilling showdown for your benefit. You must study them – for your turn will soon follow."

Specifically, guests can request to book one of two three-hour experiences that take place May 7 to May 8. "Each experience has capacity for up to 16 guests each (8 guests and their +1)."

You'll have to make your own way to Rome — but undoubtedly that will be more enjoyable than how real gladiators found themselves there back in the day.

Bookings begin Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. ET at airbnb.com/gladiatormovie.

