In a seemingly supernatural salute to the Queen of Soul, a rainbow appeared over Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers, as the team was honoring Aretha Franklin before its game Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Tributes have been pouring in for the woman whose songs came to represent both the women’s movement and the civil rights movement. When the rainbow appeared over the baseball field while the Tigers were honoring Franklin, many on social media called it a surprising, but fitting tribute.

Franklin’s image on the field’s big screen with the letters to one of her most iconic songs R-E-S-P-E-C-T was framed by the colorful phenomenon and captured in a photo the team posted on social media.

Some pictures say it all. pic.twitter.com/abFKT7gsQM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 21, 2018

The Queen of Soul will be laid to rest next week after several days of public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit and at New Bethel Baptists Church, which her father founded. A private funeral ceremony for family and friends is scheduled at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

