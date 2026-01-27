Sydney Sweeney faces criticism after Hollywood sign lingerie line promo

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Housemaid' at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Sydney Sweeney is facing criticism after she shared footage of herself throwing bras on the famed Hollywood sign in Los Angeles in a publicity stunt the owner of the iconic sign claims was done without required permission.

The Housemaid actress shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring footage of the moment she laced the iconic sign in bras in the middle of the night. TMZ obtained the video and shared a snippet of the moment earlier that day.

In the Instagram video — which included a tag for Sweeney's new lingerie line SYRN by Sydney Sweeney — the actress, along with a camera crew, hikes up to the Hollywood sign and scales the side of Mount Lee to reach the iconic letters. She and her crew then unzip duffel bags filled with bras and begin draping them over the letters.

At one point in the video, Sweeney says, "I'm gonna get caught at this rate."

At the end of the video, Sweeney is seen posing in front of the bra-laced Hollywood sign.

Backlash to the PR stunt was swift, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns trademark rights for usage of the sign or its likeness for commercial purposes, speaking out against the Euphoria actress' actions.

The organization told ABC News in a statement Tuesday that Sweeney and her team did not obtain permission for the stunt, saying it was "not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it."

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign, so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so," Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Steve Nissen said in the statement.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production," Nissen added.

FilmLA has not responded to Good Morning America about whether Sweeney obtained a permit or not ahead of the publicity stunt.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that as of Tuesday morning, no police report had been filed against Sweeney.

Good Morning America has reached out to Sweeney's reps for comment.

On Tuesday, Sweeney shared additional details about her lingerie line on social media, saying it will be available on Jan. 28.

Details about Sweeney's new lingerie line were revealed by Puck News in July 2025. The line is being backed by Coatue, a venture capital company that includes investors such as Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.