Take a trip back in time with these one-hit wonders

One-hit wonders have given us some of the best songs of all time. You know all the words to their catchy earworms, but probably can’t remember who sang them.
Though these songs were wildly successful, they were the only hits for these bands.
Take a trip back in time with some of these one-hit wonder favorites.
“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra VIDEO “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals VIDEO “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies VIDEO “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice VIDEO “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter VIDEO “O-o-h Child” by Five Stairsteps VIDEO “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass VIDEO “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch VIDEO “867-5309/Jenny” by Tommy Tutone VIDEO “No Rain” by Blind Melon VIDEO “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot VIDEO “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts VIDEO “Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba VIDEO “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia VIDEO “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve VIDEO “Steal My Sunshine” by Len VIDEO “Take On Me” by A-ha VIDEO “Spirit in the Sky” by Norman Greenbaum VIDEO “California” by Phantom Planet VIDEO “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne VIDEO “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred VIDEO “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus VIDEO “Cheerleader” by OMI VIDEO