Taking a quick break at work

A quick spin around the studio

Work break Look who's takin' a spin around the studio for a quick work break

By JoJo

Sometimes, working on these in-studio computers all day makes my eyes cross up! Every now and then I just need to take break and go for a quick spin around the room!

What do you like to do on your work breaks?

Quick work break Just takin' a little spin around the studio-saying hello!

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

