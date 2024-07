Whoa! Seem like eons ago when I performed at halftime during those DeLand High School football games as a majorette in the marching band. Back then, I lived for baton twirling. Not only during football season, but almost every weekend during statewide baton twirling competitions.

Just dropping a little Throwback Thursday memory. Time seems to have flown by! (Where’s my Afro Sheen Blowout Kit! LOL!)

