The teaser trailer for 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' has arrived

It's time to say goodbye to the Crawley family in the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Focus Features released the teaser for the upcoming film on Monday. It shows off the cinematic return of the Crawleys and their staff as they step into the 1930s.

"As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter," according to its official synopsis.

This marks the third and final film based on the PBS period drama series created by Julian Fellowes. Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale from a script written by Fellowes.

The familiar cast of characters includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery, joined by Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West and Simon Russell Beale.

The late Maggie Smith's presence looms large in the trailer. A portrait of her character, Violet Crawley, hangs prominently in the mansion. We see an emotional moment where Dockery's Lady Mary poignantly gazes up at it.

The trailer ends with Robert Crawley, played by Bonneville, kissing his hand and placing it on the side of Grantham Estate in a farewell gesture.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in theaters on Sept. 12.

