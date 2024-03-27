'Ted Lasso''s Brett Goldstein to guest on his Apple TV+ show 'Shrinking'

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Brett Goldstein will appear in the second season of Apple TV+'s acclaimed dramedy Shrinking, The Hollywood Reporter says.

It's not known who he'll be playing, but it probably wasn't a hard gig to get: Goldstein co-created the show with its lead Jason Segel, along with Scrubs veteran Bill Lawrence.

The series, which also stars Harrison Ford, follows Segel's character, a therapist named Jimmy, who is trying to balance his practice and his personal relationships while grieving the loss of his wife.

Unlike Ted Lasso, on which he started as a writer before pitching himself as potty-mouthed footballer and fan favorite Roy Kent, Goldstein previously told the trade he was "very happy" just writing on Shrinking and that it just "didn't occur" to him to get in front of the camera for the series.

The forthcoming guest spot will also be the first time Goldstein has appeared on an Apple TV+ series since the finale of Ted Lasso's third season -- though he did appear in his Lasso costar Hannah Waddingham's Home for Christmas musical special in 2023.

