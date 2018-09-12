The stabbing was reported around 8:30 a.m., Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Wednesday at a news conference.

Dwyer said a 17-year-old girl got into an unspecified altercation with the victim over a boy with whom they were both involved. The 17-year-old girl had what Dwyer described as a kitchen-style steak knife with her. She stabbed the victim twice in the chest, he said.

Around 20 or 30 students were in the classroom at the time of the stabbing, as was the teacher, Dwyer said. A school resource officer heard screams coming from the room and arrived on the scene within seconds, according to police.

The school resource officer attempted to perform CPR on the injured 16-year-old. She was taken to St. John Oakland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 9:30 a.m., Dwyer said.