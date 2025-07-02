'The Bear' renewed for fifth season on FX

Carmy's coming back for more.

The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season on FX. This renewal news comes a little over a week after season 4 dropped on June 25.

John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, announced the renewal in a statement.

"The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons," Landgraf said. "Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story."

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef who moves back to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a tragic family death. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star as Sydney Adamu and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich.

Season 4 of The Bear finds Carmy, Sydney and Richie pushing forward, "determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level," according to an official synopsis. "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn't just about getting better – it's about deciding what's worth holding on to."

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also starred in season 4.

Storer created The Bear and serves as an executive producer. The show won 11 Emmys for its second season, which is the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year.

