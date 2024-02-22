'The Creator' tops Visual Effects Awards with five wins, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' snags 4

Director Gareth Edwards' sci-fi film The Creator led the pack for live-action films at Wednesday night's Visual Effects Awards, with the Oscar-nominated movie snagging five trophies.

The Visual Effects Society's 22nd annual event honored the movie starring John David Washington with the night's top prize for a live-action film, Outstanding VFX in a Photoreal Feature.

Other winners included the team that brings Rocket Raccoon to life in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; in addition to winning Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature, the James Gunn hit was awarded with the Outstanding Virtual Cinematography trophy.

Director Christopher Nolan was adamant that his Oppenheimer shy away from digital effects, and the heralded historical drama earned a trophy instead for Outstanding Practical Effects.

Other Academy Award nominees that were represented at the Jay Pharoah-hosted show included Nyad, which won the trophy for Best Supporting VFX in a Photoreal Feature, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which took home four awards, including the night's top prize for visual effects for an animated feature.

On the TV side, HBO's The Last of Us earned four technical awards, as well.

Additionally, actor-producer-director and real-life space traveler William Shatner was honored with the VES Award for Creative Excellence for his work both in front of and behind the camera, as well as his philanthropic endeavors. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane presented the award to the Star Trek icon.

