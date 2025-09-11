'The Last of Us' co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.
Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO's The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.
"I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game," Druckmann said. "I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games."
Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.
HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.
