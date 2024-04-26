'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy coming back to theaters

'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' - New Line/WireImage

By Stephen Iervolino

Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy is returning to theaters for three days in June.

The extended and remastered cuts of 2001's The Fellowship of the Ring, 2002's The Two Towers and the finale, 2003's The Return of the King, will screen starting June 8 thanks to a collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events at participating chains, including Cinemark, AMC and Regal.

The acclaimed adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved sword and sorcery books begins with Fellowship on June 8, followed by The Two Towers on June 9 and The Return of the King on June 10.

Check out Fathom Events for details.

The movies made a combined $3 billion in theaters. The Return of the King won 11 Academy Awards out of 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Jackson, tying Ben-Hur and Titanic for the most Oscars won by a single film.



