'The Office' follow-up is staffing up with Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore

Elizabeth Morris/HBO - Fabio Lovino/HBO

By Stephen Iervolino

While Universal Television is officially mum, Variety says Star Wars sequel trilogy star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore from HBO's Emmy-winning The White Lotus have joined the cast of its follow-up to The Office.

The show will feature an ensemble cast as the original did, reports the trade, which also notes it's not a reboot of the American version of the show — which itself was a reboot of Ricky Gervais' English flagship. But it will be set in the same "universe" as the Steve Carell/John Krasinski NBC sitcom.

That show's producer, Greg Daniels, along with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, are developing the new series, as previously reported.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!