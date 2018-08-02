The Trayvon Martin Docuseries Community Watch Party

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Monday, Aug 6th, everyone’s invited to watch Jay-Z’s docuseries, “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.” The Community Watch Party will be held at Three Masks, 1023 W. Colonial Dr, Orlando.

If you missed the first episode last week, see it Monday night at 8:30, followed by a discussion, and at 10pm the watch party continues with the next episode in the series.

It’s free and open to the public, but you must RSVP. Get details: https://bit.ly/2LTh0b7