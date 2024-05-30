'The Umbrella Academy'﻿ faces the final countdown in trailer for goodbye season

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix (CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

By Josh Johnson

Netflix has premiered the trailer for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

Based on the comic book series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes. Due to various time travel and apocalypse reasons, the fourth season begins with our heroes adrift without their powers, though the trailer teases their eventual reunion.

You can watch the trailer, which is set to Europe's "The Final Countdown," streaming on YouTube. Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy premieres August 8.

The returning cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min. New additions for season 4 include Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

