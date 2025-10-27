Fall is the time for all things pumpkin spice, leaves falling, the best sweater weather, tailgates, football games, harvests on the farm, and wood burning by the fire out back. While you are enjoying any of the above, here are just a few of our favorite Country songs that give us those Fall feelings.
These are some popular Country songs to “Fall” in love with this season
These country songs are just perfect for the Fall season
0
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!