Posted: June 24, 2018

Tiffany Haddish, SZA & More Win Big At the BET Awards!

Tiffany Haddish, SZA & More Win Big At the BET Awards!
Tiffany Haddish, SZA & More Win Big At the BET Awards!
Tiffany Haddish, SZA & More Win Big At the BET Awards!

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Want to know who won big at the year’s BET Awards? Check out the Winner’s list below:

 

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish

GettyImages-951604926.jpg

 

Best New Artist Award
SZA

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2

 

Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” (Produced by Our Own DJ Nasty)

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

 

To Be Announced:

Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit

Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

And more!

 

