Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner match in orange outfits at 'Marty Supreme' premiere

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of A24's 'Marty Supreme' at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Dec. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped out in matching orange outfits at the Marty Supreme premiere Monday night.

The 29-year-old actor wore an orange leather suit with orange boots and completed his look with a studded black ping-pong paddle bag, while the 28-year-old reality TV star donned a matching orange floor-length dress for the red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Chalamet's Marty Supreme co-star Gwyneth Paltrow also attended. Her son, 19-year-old Moses Martin, joined her for the occasion.

Paltrow wore a strapless black gown, while Martin sported a brown and black suede sweater with matching dark brown pants.

In Marty Supreme, Chalamet portrays a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness," according to the film's logline. Paltrow plays a movie star who Chalamet's Mauser tries to woo.

The A24 film, which also features Odessa A'zion, Abel Ferrara, Fran Drescher, Tyler Okonma and Kevin O'Leary, is directed by Josh Safdie and will be out in theaters Dec. 25.

