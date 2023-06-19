Tom Cruise promises to “fight for big theaters” at 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' premiere

Tom Cruise wants us to continue to go back to movie theaters, and he's willing to fight for it.

The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star gave a passionate speech at the film's world premiere in Rome, Italy, on Monday, June 19, Variety reports.

“There is a community we are all a part of – different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema,” Cruise said from the Spanish Steps. “It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world.”

Cruise continued his speech with a promise that he will always support the cinema-going experience. “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone,” he said.

The actor reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in this seventh outing in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which was partially filmed in Rome. He also made time to thank the Italian capital, which serves as the location for several action set pieces in the film.

“I want to thank Rome and the city. And we also got to film in Venice, which was extraordinary, during some very difficult times in this country,” Cruise said. “I dreamed to be coming here and sharing it with all of you.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters everywhere on July 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.