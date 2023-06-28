Tom Cruise urges fans to see all the big movies this summer, not just his 'Mission: Impossible' film

Movie star and movie fan Tom Cruise took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote ... everybody else's summer movies.

In the post, the lead and producer of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is shown with that movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie. They're both grinning and holding their purchased tickets to Friday's release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Cruise wrote, "This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters" before listing "just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen."

He added, "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy."

Tom also added, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie."

Cruise has been a vocal proponent of maintaining the theatrical experience in this age of streaming, and he put his money where his mouth is: He delayed releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming throughout the pandemic until theaters reopened.

The gamble paid off: The movie became one of the biggest hits of 2022 and, with a haul of more than $1.49 billion, the highest grossing of his career.

The movie's success also "saved Hollywood's a**" and indeed "the entire theatrical industry" in the eyes of Tom's pal Steven Spielberg, according to a comment overheard during a conversation between the pair at an Oscars get-together.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning hits theaters July 12; Oppenheimer and Barbie both come out July 21.

Who knows, Tom Cruise may just be at a theater near you.

