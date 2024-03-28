Tom Holland's Romeo gets his Juliet for West End theater production

On Thursday, The Jamie Lloyd Company announced the full cast for Tom Holland's West End return with William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, including his star-crossed titular other half: Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

The actress has a handful of theater credits under her belt, but only appeared on the fourth and fifth seasons of the BBC's Bad Education on TV.

Also starring in the play are theater vets Tomiwa Edun, recently seen in Argylle, playing Capulet; Freema Agyeman, who appeared in The Matrix Revolutions, as Nurse; and as Friar, Michael Balogun from 2019's TV adaptation of War of the Worlds.

As reported, the production about the tragic lovers will be staged at The Duke of York's Theatre in London. According to the theater's website, it promises to be "a pulsating new vision of Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters."

Holland will start his run on Saturday, May 11, and the play is slated to run through August 3.

Tickets are already sold out.

