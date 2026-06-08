Tony Awards red carpet ‘fits were fabulous! Take a look at the fab fashions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: A view of the atmosphere during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The stars were shining brightly at the Tony Awards last night (6/7).

Definitely congrats to all the winners, but we also love seeing who ate up the red carpet!

So many celebs did not disappoint! They looked amazing!

The Best Black Fashion At The 2026 Tony Awards

The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: A view of the atmosphere during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Amber Ruffin attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Arturo Lyons (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)