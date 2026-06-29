'Toy Story 5' ﻿keeps flying while ﻿'Supergirl﻿' is falling with style

Like the claw machine in the very first movie, Toy Story 5 is keeping its grips tight on the #1 spot at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the fifth installment in the long-running Pixar series added $70 million in its second weekend following its $160 million debut, which marked the best domestic opening for any movie so far in 2026. It's total domestic gross is now close to $300 million.

Supergirl, however, had a harder time taking off in its debut week. The latest installment in the DC Universe, starring Milly Alcock as the Kara Zor-El, took second place with an opening weekend of $38 million.

The horror sensation Obsession stands at #3 with an extra $9.8 million, bringing its total domestic gross to over $230 million. Jackass: Best and Last, the swan song for Johnny Knoxville and company's comedy stunt series, debuted at #4 with $8.4 million, while Steven Spielberg's sci-fi epic Disclosure Day rounded out the top five with $8.1 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Toy Story 5 -- $70 million

2. Supergirl -- $38 million

3. Obsession -- $9.8 million

4. Jackass: Best and Last -- $8.4 million

5. Disclosure Day -- $8.1 million

6. Backrooms -- $4.3 million

7. Scary Movie -- $3 million

8. BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity -- $3 million

9. Masters of the Universe -- $2.2 million

10. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $1.6 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

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