Tracy Morgan vomits courtside at the New York Knicks-Miami Heat game He was rolled out in a wheelchair

Praying that actor/comedian Tracy Morgan feels better soon. At the March 17, New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden, Tracy, sitting courtside, got sick and threw up. There was a pause in the game during the 3rd quarter to clean up.

Social media footage showed Tracy eventually being rolled out in a wheelchair with a towel up to his face.

Hope he’s okay.