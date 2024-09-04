Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX's horror drama series 'Grotesquerie'

ENTER-VID-SMARTER-5TH-GRADER-KELCE-KC Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has his first billed credit as a movie executive producer. Here he walked the red carpet at Union Station for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony in June. (Kansas City Star/TNS)

FX dropped the trailer to its forthcoming horror drama Grotesquerie on Wednesday, and shrewdly, considering the whole “Swelce” phenomenon, it’s introduced by one of its co-stars, NFL star and Taylor Swift’s BF, Travis Kelce.

"You might see some familiar faces," he smiles as the spooky snippet opens.

Grotesquerie has Niecy Nash Betts playing Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders. "You have to really hate people to do what was done here," she says at one crime scene. "It's inhuman. No, it's unhuman," she says.

"It's like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil," she says in a confessional booth.

Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.

Add to this the killer — or killers — appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.

Travis is seen warning the investigators, "There's no future after this." His character wasn't named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.

The series from Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

