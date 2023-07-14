Troll in training? Ryan Reynolds' daughter totes Wolverine toy during 'Deadpool 3' set visit

Did Ryan Reynolds' daughter inherit her mom Blake Lively's gift for trolling the Deadpool star?

While the couple who have been married since 2012 have made headlines by good-heartedly goofing on each other on social media over the years, one of their daughters may be getting in on the act.

According to snaps published in Page Six, Lively and their daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, visited dad in his Deadpool costume on the U.K. set of Deadpool 3. One of the girls was spotted toting a superhero action figure -- but it wasn't their dad's character, it was Hugh Jackman's character Wolverine.

Of course, Jackman and Reynolds have been trolling each other for years on social media, so one shouldn't put it past the Australian superstar that he actually put the little girl up to it to bust dad's chops.

Blake and Ryan's youngest child, who was born in February, but whose name and gender wasn't publicly revealed, was apparently not on the set. But the visit saw Ryan cuddling with his wife, and doting on his daughters.



Deadpool 3, for which Reynolds lured Jackman back to play Logan/Wolverine after the actor retired from the role with 2017's Logan, opens May 3, 2024.

