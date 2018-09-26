Now Playing
Posted: September 26, 2018

Tyler Perry buys home for ailing mother of Atlanta gospel singer

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Tyler Perry

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is lending a helping hand to the mother of a former colleague.

Perry reportedly just purchased a home for her in Atlanta.

Perry recently bought a $350,000 house for Bettie Pace, the ailing mother of LaShun Pace, a gospel singer and actress who worked alongside Perry in a play in 1999.

When the “Madea” star learned Bettie Pace was sick and her dying wish was to own a home for her family, he made her dreams come true.

LaShun Pace, whose hits include “There’s A Leak In This Old Building,” revealed the news in a video obtained by TMZ.

In the two-minute clip, the mom, surrounded by cheering loved ones, thanks Perry before cutting a big red ribbon attached to the front of the home.

“Tyler Perry, thank you son,” she said. “Thank you for the house. God bless you.”

“Now you see what happens when you just live right and become Tyler Perry’s friend,” LaShun Pace gushed at the end of the recording.

