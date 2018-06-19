Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2018

Tyler Perry’s Latest: “Nobody’s Fool” See the Trailer

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Tyler Perry has a new movie on the way called “Nobody’s Fool.”

It stars Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish, Omari Harwick, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

I actually know people who act just like Tiffany Haddish’s buck wild character. Nobody messes with these sisters! Take a sneak peek at the new movie trailer:

https://bit.ly/2M6C4av

Look for “Nobody’s Fool” in theaters this fall.

 

