‘Uncool’ to adults, irresistible to kids: HBO dives into the magic of children’s music

HBO Happy and you know it
By Heather Taylor

A new documentary from HBO explores the world of children’s music and how it can be so “terminally uncool to adults and dismissed by music critics, yet adored by kids.”

‘MUSIC BOX: HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT’ dives into the origin stories of some of the most popular songs in the genre with well known artists in the field including Anthony Field of “The Wiggles” and Johnny Only, the creator of “Baby Shark”.

According to a press release, “’HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT’ reminds us of the magical way music connects us across generations and to the child inside us all."

The film debuts on December 25 on HBO and HBO Max.

>>WATCH: How many of these children’s songs do you know by heart?

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!