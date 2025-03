Make sure you check out the Unhoused Resource Fair on Saturday, April 5th 10am to 1pm at the Community Coordinated Care For Children, 3500 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32808.

Housing Assistance, HIV/STD Testing, Community Resources, Clothing/Shoes, Haircuts, Free Lunch, and much more will be provided.

This is presented by the Community Resource Connection in partnership with Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc.