Universal Orlando CityWalk’s movie theater to get makeover, new name

Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk entertainment, dining and shopping complex just outside of its Universal Studios and Islands
of Adventure theme parks is set to welcome a new, retrofitted movie theater in the near future.
The AMC Universal Cineplex 20 at CityWalk is set to get a makeover and re-open at a later time as the Universal Cinemark.
The theater, which has 20 movie auditoriums, will begin renovations in September with name/operations changes on Sept. 14.
The renovations also include introducing Cinemark XD auditoriums, which are theaters with wall-to-wall screens, custom sound
systems and state-of-the-art projectors, as well as lounge seating.
This would be the second Cinemark XD theater location in Orlando — the Cinemark Orlando theater connected to the Artegon marketplace,
also has an XD auditorium.
The theme park company did not reveal how much the renovations will cost. Reports are that just the seating replacements for
similar Cinemark theaters could cost $250,000 per auditorium, which places the Universal renovation costs starting at about
$5 million-plus.
