Posted: April 13, 2018

Universal Orlando Resort Hiring 3,000 People

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Universal Orlando Resort is hiring 3,000 new workers. They’re offering openings for full time, part time, seasonal, and professional candidates.

Job fairs will be held in the next few weeks by appointment only.

Find more information on setting an appointment here: https://bit.ly/2qsR1uw

 

 

 

 

 

