'Untamed' gets season 2 renewal at Netflix

Untamed has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix.

The streamer made the announcement about the series' renewal on Tuesday. Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner, an Investigative Services Brach agent for the National Parks Service, in the first season of the show. He is set to return for season 2, and Netflix says this time he'll be investigating a completely new mystery.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life," Bana said in a statement. "The response to season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can't wait to take Kyle on his next journey."

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith co-created the series. Mark told Netflix he and Elle originally "envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes," but that's no longer the case.

“But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast ... it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’” Mark said.

At the end of Untamed season 1, Kyle leaves Yosemite National Park and takes to the road for his next journey. Mark says Kyle will explore many different places before he gets to the location where season 2 will take place.

“This won’t be the first park he’s been in since Yosemite,” Mark said. “He’s been to a lot of parks. He’s been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest and it'll be more impactful for him.”

