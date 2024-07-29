U.S. Women’s Basketball team beats Japan in their opening game of the 2024 Olympics.

Congrats to the U.S. Women’s Basketball team who beat Japan today in their opening game of the Olympics 102-76!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight - 7am
Congrats to the U.S. Women’s Basketball team who beat Japan today in their opening game of the Olympics 102-76!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight - 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy