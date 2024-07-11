USA Basketball team beats Canada in Olympics exhibition game 86 to 72.

Congratulations to Team USA for winning their Olympics exhibition game against Canada last night!
- DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy