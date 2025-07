Venus Williams makes women’s tennis history at 45 She played her first singles match in 16 months

At 45, Venus Williams made history recently and became the second oldest woman to win a WTA Tour-level singles match. She played in her first singles match in sixteen months at The Washington Open and beat an opponent 22 years younger.

Congratulations to Venus Williams!

(Also, congratulations on being engaged to her boyfriend, actor/producer Andrea Preti)

Read more to find out how she responded when asked if her sister Serena might return to tennis:

Venus Williams makes tennis history at the age of 45

Venus Williams (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)