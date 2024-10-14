Vibing at Star 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival

DJ Millennium enjoying some great old school music at Star 94.5′s Heart & Soul Music Festival. Midnight Star, Con Funk Shun, Troop, Miki Howard, and Zapp. Great Times!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight to 7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy