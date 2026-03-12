VOTE: What is the greatest Country music movie of all time? It’s Oscars week, and we want to know what your favorite music movie is

The Oscars are happening on Sunday, March 15th, and it got us thinking... what are the best movies about country music of all time?

Take a look at our list of movies and vote in our poll below to tell us which film is your greatest of all time.

A Prairie Home Companion - 2006

Beer For My Horses - 2008

Big Dreams and Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story - 1995

Blaze - 2018

Coal Miner’s Daughter - 1980

Coat Of Many Colours - 2015

Country Strong - 2010

Crazy Heart - 2009

Heartworn Highways - 1976

Honeysuckle Rose - 1980

Honkytonk Man - 1982

I Saw The Light - 2015

Nashville - 1975

O Brother, Where Art Thou? - 2000

Payday - 1973

Pure Country - 1992

Rhinestone - 1985

Tender Mercies - 1983

The Thing Called Love - 1993

Songwriter - 1984

Sweet Dreams - 1985

Urban Cowboy - 1980

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story - 2007

Walk The Line - 2005

Wild Rose - 2018

Your Cheatin’ Heart - 1964

