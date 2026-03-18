VOTE: What was the best teen drama of the ‘90s & 2000s?

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One Tree Hill NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: (L-R) "One Tree Hill" cast James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray at Planet Hollywood to promote their new show and meet with fans January 16, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images) (Peter Kramer/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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