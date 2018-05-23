Sign in with your existing account
It Was Prince Charles’ Idea for a Gospel Choir
By
jojooneal95
Star 945 Blog
What a beautiful moment in time. Folks are still talking about the royal wedding of Harry & Meghan, now the Duke and
Duchess of Sussex.
Among the many talking points of the grand affair, is the Kingdom Choir! As it turns out, it was actually Prince Charles’
idea to have gospel music at the royal wedding. Apparently, he really likes gospel music. Who knew?
Amen, Prince Charles!
Read more about the Kingdom Choir’s role in Harry & Meghan’s wedding:
https://bit.ly/2LknjBr
