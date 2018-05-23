It Was Prince Charles’ Idea for a Gospel Choir

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

What a beautiful moment in time. Folks are still talking about the royal wedding of Harry & Meghan, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the many talking points of the grand affair, is the Kingdom Choir! As it turns out, it was actually Prince Charles’ idea to have gospel music at the royal wedding. Apparently, he really likes gospel music. Who knew?

Amen, Prince Charles!

Read more about the Kingdom Choir’s role in Harry & Meghan’s wedding:

