Was Tate McRae spotted with New Jersey Devils player Jack Hughes?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 21, 2025 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Tate McRae is seen on November 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
By Tory

Was Tate McRae looking to hit the ice with an NHL player? on

This photo circulated on the internet with fans assuming that Tate McRae and Jack Hughes are officially an item.

One fan chimed in sharing that if Tate McRae is in fact in a relationship with Jack Hughes that a double date would be happening with another iconic pop couple.

Some fans questioned if that is actually Tate McRae in the photos as Jack Hughes has shared photos in the past with his girlfriend.

Tate McRae was formerly dating NHL player Cole Sillinger in 2023. The two broke up around the All Star break.

Do you think it was Tate McRae with Jack Hughes? Share your thoughts on this photo down below.

