Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: September 05, 2018

WATCH: Colin Kaepernick stars in Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ 30th anniversary commercial

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Colin Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike is just beginning.

Days after a print ad was revealed and it was announced that the free agent would be the face of the brand’s 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” ad campaign, fans and observers can see the first commercial. Kaepernick tweeted the video Wednesday.

The two-minute ad is narrated by Kaepernick. In addition to the activist, NBA player LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, skateboarder Lacey Baker, NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and wrestler Isaiah Bird, who was born without legs, are featured in the commercial.

Nike will run the ad during Thursday’s NFL regular-season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE