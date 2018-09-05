Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 05, 2018
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick stars in Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ 30th anniversary commercial
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
VIDEO
Colin Kaepernick’s campaign with Nike is just beginning.
Days after a print ad was revealed and it was announced that the free agent would be the face of the brand’s 30th anniversary
of its “Just Do It” ad campaign, fans and observers can see the first commercial. Kaepernick tweeted the video Wednesday.
The two-minute ad is narrated by Kaepernick. In addition to the activist, NBA player LeBron James, tennis icon Serena Williams,
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, skateboarder Lacey Baker, NFL linebacker Shaquem
Griffin, wheelchair basketball player Megan Blunk, boxer Zeina Nassar and wrestler Isaiah Bird, who was born without legs,
are featured in the commercial.
Nike will run the ad during Thursday’s NFL regular-season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.
