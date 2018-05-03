Watch: Deleted Scene from “Black Panther”

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Can’t get enough of the iconic box office record breaking hit movie “Black Panther?”

Check out a deleted scene that digs a little deeper into the relationship between General Okoye and her husband W’Kabi.

They discuss what’s more important, loyalty to each other or Wakanda?

Of course we know where the General stands! She made that perfectly clear near the end of the movie….without question!

A fine job of acting from Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya.

https://bit.ly/2w6VhGf