Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: May 03, 2018

Watch: Deleted Scene from “Black Panther”

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Can’t get enough of the iconic box office record breaking hit movie “Black Panther?”

Check out a deleted scene that digs a little deeper into the relationship between General Okoye and her husband W’Kabi.

They discuss what’s more important, loyalty to each other or Wakanda?

Of course we know where the General stands! She made that perfectly clear near the end of the movie….without question!

A fine job of acting from Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya.

https://bit.ly/2w6VhGf

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation