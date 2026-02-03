WATCH: Foo Fighters cover secret Mariah Carey grunge song

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen perform onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen received a standing ovation after covering two of Mariah Carey’s unreleased grunge songs at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year gala.

Carey recently opened up about the long lost ’90s grunge album titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter, saying that record executives would not let her release the album under her name.

Check out photos from the star-studded event honoring the legendary Mariah Carey: