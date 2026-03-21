WATCH: Police body cam video of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest released

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest footage from 2024 has been released by the Sag Harbor Police Department.
Timberlake previously attempted to block the release of the footage, but reached a settlement on Friday to release a redacted version.
Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest footage from 2024 has been released by the Sag Harbor Police Department.
Timberlake previously attempted to block the release of the footage, but reached a settlement on Friday to release a redacted version.
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