WATCH: Police body cam video of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest released

Justin Timberlake Booking Photo SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) (Handout/Sag Harbor Police Department via)
By Heather Taylor

Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest footage from 2024 has been released by the Sag Harbor Police Department.

Timberlake previously attempted to block the release of the footage, but reached a settlement on Friday to release a redacted version.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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