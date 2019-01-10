Starring Marsai Martin, Regina Hall and Issa Rae, the movie follows Jordan Sanders, a bossy, overwhelmed workaholic who receives a chance to relive her childhood. While Hall plays the adult version of the character, Martin plays the character as a kid. Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant, April.
The film, which was shot in Atlanta, directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer, also stars Justin Hartley, of “This Is Us,” and stand-up comedian Tone Bell.
Martin, the star and executive producer of the movie, created the plot after firing an agent who suggested she “just chill and take a break,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In that profile, the 14-year-old was named one of the “Top 30 Stars Under Age 18.”