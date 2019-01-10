Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The trailer for the Marsai Martin movie "Little" was released Jan. 10. Martin, 14, executive produced the film.

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Universal Studios has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy “Little.”

Starring Marsai Martin, Regina Hall and Issa Rae, the movie follows Jordan Sanders, a bossy, overwhelmed workaholic who receives a chance to relive her childhood. While Hall plays the adult version of the character, Martin plays the character as a kid. Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant, April.

The film, which was shot in Atlanta, directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer, also stars Justin Hartley, of “This Is Us,” and stand-up comedian Tone Bell.

Martin, the star and executive producer of the movie, created the plot after firing an agent who suggested she “just chill and take a break,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In that profile, the 14-year-old was named one of the “Top 30 Stars Under Age 18.”

Instead of chilling, the “Blackish” star conceived the idea for the script and successfully pitched it to Universal. She is reportedly set to become one of the youngest executive producers in history.

“Little” hits theaters on April 12. Watch the trailer below.