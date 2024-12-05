Watch trailer for Netflix's Western minseries, ﻿'American Primeval'

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL Courtesy of Netflix (Courtesy of Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 )
By Josh Johnson

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for its upcoming Western miniseries, American Primeval.

The show stars GLOW's Betty Gilpin as a mother on a journey with her son across the "harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West." The cast also includes Friday Night Lights' Taylor Kitsch, who plays a guide to Gilpin's character.

Filmmaker Peter Berg, who previously worked with Kitsch on FNL, will direct. The screenplay is by The Revenant cowriter Mark L. Smith.

American Primeval premieres Jan. 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!