WCW: A’Ja Wilson named TIME’s 2025 Athlete of the Year She is a superstar!

The Las Vegas Aces star (22) was named Time magazine's 2025 athlete of the year.

This week I’m putting A’Ja Wilson in the spotlight once again for Woman Crush Wednesday, where I highlight amazing women doing great things.

The Las Vegas Aces WNBA superstar already has so many career highlights including becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the 5,000 points milestone, also Defensive Player of the Year, MVP a record number of times, plus the first player in WNBA or NBA history to win a championship and be named finals MVP, League MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year all in the same season!

Add to that, A’Ja Wilson was recently named TIME’s 2025 Athlete of the Year!

The amazing A’Ja...ballin’ out!

History maker, trailblazer, Black Queen Magic...WCW.

Congratulations A’Ja!

A'ja Wilson: The Las Vegas Aces star (22) was named Time magazine's 2025 athlete of the year. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)